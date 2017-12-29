New film policy to promote Uttarakhand as tourist destination

DEHRADUN: With an aim to promote Uttarakhand as a major tourist destination, the government plans to introduce a new film policy under which filmmakers are “likely to be provided” a host of facilities to facilitate hassle-free film shooting.

“The idea is to ensure more films are shot in the scenic locales dotting the hill state and it gets publicised as a major tourist destination,” Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) director general Pankaj Kumar Pandey told HT on Friday. “Its popularity as a tourist destination will also improve the local economy that will also help check forced migration from the hills.”

As part of the move, the government would invite suggestions from filmmakers and all those associated with film making. “We will urge them to make online suggestions about the existing film policy, which was introduced two years ago,” Pandey said, adding the policy would be uploaded on the DIPR website.

The website would be kept open for suggestions for a month. “After that, a draft film policy based on those suggestions will be submitted to the Cabinet for its approval. Once the document gets the Cabinet nod, it will stand enforced.” The new policy would ensure congenial atmosphere for film shooting and production. “The existing policy does have provisions like the system of ‘single window clearance’ for filmmakers wishing to shoot their films in the state. Yet, the system is beset with a number of limitations.”

“For instance, after getting a single window clearance, film makers are supposed to seek other clearances from forest officials, if they wish to shoot films in forest areas.”

Besides, the fee of Rs 1 lakh charged by forest officials was found to be on a higher side, especially for regional filmmakers. “Similarly, they find the initial fee of Rs 10, 000 charged by the government for allowing film shooting unaffordable.”

Pandey said plans were afoot to change all such provisions in the soon-to-be introduced amended film policy. “Chances are that the initial fee of Rs 10,000 will be minimised. Similarly, filmmakers will not be charged any fee for shooting films in forest areas.” The existing provision that makes it compulsory for filmmakers to seek permission from foresters to shoot films could also be done away with.

“Instead, under the new policy, single window clearance by us (DG, DIPR) would be enough for film shooting.”

In that connection, forest authorities would be asked to provide a list of fringe areas of reserve forests where they would like to permit film shooting. “This list will be duly uploaded on our official website,” Pandey said, adding such a provision would stop all possibilities of violation of rules that crop up during film shooting in reserve forests.

Similarly, there would be a series of provisions to attract filmmakers. “We will, for instance, provide them a list of trained technicians and side actors. So, filmmakers won’t have to move them here to shoot their films, which is a costly affair. They would also be provided all related equipment.”

A list of scenic locales would also be uploaded on the website. It would be incumbent for filmmakers to mention the names of local places in films. “Such provisions will help promote the state as a tourist destination.”