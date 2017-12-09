Newly inducted army officers come from diverse social backgrounds

Dehradun: The Gentlemen Cadets that were commissioned into the Indian army on Saturday after completion of the passing out parade, come from diverse backgrounds. There were cadets hailing from houses of officers as well as from a humble background.

Ashok Kumar coming from Pali village near Jodhpur, Rajasthan, is the son of a farmer who has 25 bighas of land. His father, Lakshman Ram said that he had to face hardships throughout his life due to erratic rains and poor means of irrigation in his district. “I could not afford money for my son to rent a room in Jodhpur, so we asked him to stay at our relatives’,” Lakshman Ram.

Ashok, who studied from a government school said that he initially took up job as a mining engineer in Vedanta company. Later he could get into the army.

Okram Upendrajit Singh coming Thoubal district of Manipur, said that he was recruited in the Indian Air Force as corporal but his hard work brought him to the Indian Army. He said that Manipur, which faced militant activities is peaceful now. Many youths from the state want to join the army.

Tarun Upadhyay, another cadet hailing from Nainital said that his father, Subodh Upadhyay, who is currently unemployed, used to repair televisions, and his mother works for an NGO.

The family of Shaurya Sharma from Haryana, who has been commissioned into the Indian army is quite unique. His father Ved Prakash Sharma, is Group captain in the Indian Air Force and his brother Dhruv Sharma, is a Lieutenant in the Indian Navy. His family is proud that they have members in all the defence forces.

Bhanu Prakash Bhatt of Nainital said that he wanted to be a part of the army since childhood and he got admission in Sainik School, Ghorakhal, to chase his dream. His parents teach in government schools in Nainital. He is the first member in the family to join the army.