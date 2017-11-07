NGT directs Uttarakhand to restore Gaurikund spring

Dehradun: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Tuesday directed the Uttarakhand government to restore the Gaurikund hot water spring near Kedarnath that was damaged during the 2013 disaster and also to preserve other natural springs.

The three-member bench headed by Justice Swatanter Kumar gave the orders after hearing a public interest litigation (PIL).

Pauri resident Pratibha Naithani filed the PIL before the tribunal on October 26 stating how the Central Ground Water Authority suggested reconstruction of the hot water spring at Gaurikund which was destroyed during the natural calamity. The plea stated that a study done by Dehradun-based Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology found ‘40% reduction in discharge of water supply in springs and the extent of reduction during past 5-50 years ranged from 25%-75%’.

“The tribunal has directed the government to take actions for restoration of Gaurikund and other springs. If they fail, we will continue contesting the case. Receding water discharge calls for an alarm and it’s high time when the government shall start looking at preserving them,” advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who represented Naithani at the tribunal, told Hindustan Times.

The PIL mentioned that a survey of the Authority reported ‘the left bank of Mandakini (opposite the slope of Gaurikund) experienced severe erosion (post disaster). “Hence, the bank failure followed by a huge landslide (400-425m wide, 85m height), which partially blocked the river. As a result, the flow was diverted towards Gaurikund township. Hence, it subsequently destroyed and buried the hot spring source,” it said.

Due to boulders that have covered Gaurikund, the spring is oozing out of four locations near the site.