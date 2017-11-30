NH-74 scam: Congress terms SIT probe as eyewash, dares BJP to order CBI probe

Congress on Thursday dared the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand to get the Rs 300-crore National Highway-74 scam probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) even as it termed the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe as eyewash.

Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly, Indira Hridayesh, said the SIT probe was nothing but a “chu chu ka murraba” – a Hindi proverb used to describe an action with minimal or no result. She said that Trivendra Singh Rawat government lacked guts to stand firm on CBI probe as it could change the very discourse on the scam.

Hridayesh said that the Congress would pose questions before the government next week when Assembly session begins at Gairsain.

Asked if the scam could have been possible without political backup, the senior Congress leader said, “Bada kaam hota hai to galtian bhi hoti hain (mistakes may take place when a big task is undertaken).”

The veteran leader’s statement comes two days after chief minister Trivendra Rawat asserted that the SIT was moving in the right direction and every single culprit would be brought to the books.

The multi-crore scam had reportedly unfolded during the previous Congress regime but came to light earlier this year after an administrative probe was conducted.

Talking about the issue that the Opposition would raise in the House, Hridayesh said the state cabinet’s recent decision to bring more villages under the ambit of the urban local bodies lacks transparency. She alleged that two villages that are part of Congress legislator Furkan Ahmad’s constituency Piran Kaliyar have been left out as they are Muslim-dominated and don’t suit the ruling party’s plans in the run up to the urban local body polls due early next year.

The senior leader also alleged that the government was not disclosing the formula it had applied for the delimitation of the municipal areas and Congress will raise this issue in the assembly. “Are the municipal bodies ready to take up the task of sanitation in additional villages even when the city areas are reeling under garbage mess,” she asked.

The Congress leader also underlined the “government double speak” on the Lokayukta. She said the BJP government has thrown the Lokayukta bill in the cold storage.