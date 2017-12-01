NH-74 scam: Farmers who were paid inflated rates to be questioned

More than 20 farmers from Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar who were allegedly given inflated compensation in collusion with revenue officials in connection with the ₹ 300 crore National Highway-74 scam, will be questioned, officials said on Friday.

In March, the then Kumaon commissioner D Senthil Pandiyan unearthed the scam in procurement of land for construction of the NH-74 in the district.

The highway from Jaspur to Khatima was to be widened for which work was entrusted to different agencies.

The nature of the land was allegedly changed from agricultural to commercial under Section 143 of Zamidari Abolishment and Land Reforms Act, 1950.

An FIR was lodged on March 11 against nearly 100 people, including revenue and National Highway Authority of India officials.

The prime accused in the scam, special land acquisition officer DP Singh has been arrested.

Farmers from Jaspur, Bajpur and Kashipur whose family members who do not live in the district but have illegally changed the land use to claim compensation in collusion with land revenue officials from the National Highways Authority.

Sources said that the revenue officials did this “for a cut from farmers’ compensation”.

Udham Singh Nagar senior superintendent of police Sadanand Date said farmers from Kichha and Rudrapur who are accused in the scam, have been questioned on two occasions earlier.

Most of the accused farmers do not stay in the district so they could not come for questioning and some are too old, he said.

“More than 20 famers from Jaspur, Bajpur and Kashipur who do not stay in district but in whose names compensation has been released, are being summoned for questioning.”

The special investigative team is contacting the farmers and notices will be sent to them to appear for questioning, after which the charges will be framed against them, he said, adding that if they were are found guilty, police may arrest them.