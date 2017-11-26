NH scam accused DP Singh brought on remand to Rudrapur for interrogation

Rudrapur: The Special Investigation team (SIT) probing the Rs 300 crore National Highway (NH) 74 scam brought suspended Provincial Civil Services (PCS) officer DP Singh on remand here on Sunday for interrogation from Haldwani jail. The team had already remanded him on Friday but Singh managed to get himself hospitalised in Haldwani complaining high blood pressure and diabetes.

Singh, as a special land acquisition officer in Udham Singh Nagar district, is the key accused in the NH-74 scam. He had surrendered before senior superintendent of police (SSP), Sadanand Date on November 23 and was produced at the special court in Nainital by the SIT the next day. The team had obtained police custody remand against him but he managed to get hospitalised at Dr Susheela Tiwari government hospital under the advice of the Haldwani sub-jail’s doctor.

After court chided the jail administration for Singh’s hospitalisation without its consent, the SIT reached the hospital on Sunday and got his medical checkup done.

“Doctors found him fit, so the team brought Singh to Rudrapur for interrogation,” SSP Date said. The interrogation went on till late evening. The police have got a three-day remand of Singh.

Before surrendering, Singh had been absconding for 26 days. The team conducted several raids in New Delhi, Dehradun, Nainital and his native place Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh to nab him but in vain.

Singh obtained stay order on his arrest from the high court and filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court. Police managed to vacate the stay order and filed a caveat in the apex court.

The police had also issued a look out circular to prevent him from fleeing abroad.