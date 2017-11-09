No route plan in place for e-rickshaws in Uttarakhand, traffic affected

Delay in notifying route plan for e-rickshaws has put brakes on the wheels of traffic across Uttarakhand. There are over 3,500 such vehicles plying on roads here.

After a 12-member committee, set up at the directive of the Delhi high court to frame an e-rickshaw policy, recommended limiting the number of battery operated three-wheelers, the need to prepare such a policy here was also felt.

Chaos is reported from cities like Dehradun, Haridwar, Roorkee and Haldwani.

Last week, Regional Transport Office (RTO) Dehradun written to the district magistrate (DM) to notify the route plan for e-rickshaws. The state government has empowered the DM and police to notify route to avoid choking city traffic.

“E-rickshaws are certainly choking the traffic and we need a plan to ensure their movement in the outskirts so as to decongest the traffic in city,” said Dhirendra Gunjiyal, superintendent of police (SP) traffic, Dehradun.

A letter was also written last week to DM Dehradun for notifying the routes, said Arvind Pandey, assistant regional transport officer, Dehradun.

There are over 400 e-rickshaws registered in the state capital while over a 1,500 are registered in Haridwar and Roorkee.

Traffic isn’t the only problem encountered because of battery run vehicles. These vehicles are also openly flouting norms.

As per the guidelines, the owner has to be ferry passengers, but here people have purchased the vehicles and have kept drivers. Besides, overloading and lack of emergency medical kit are few discrepancies that these rickshaws are reporting.

Not long ago, an e-rickshaw overturned in Roorkee, leaving passengers with mild injuries.

“I have a driving license but I am not the owner of the vehicle,” Roshan Singh, an e-rickshaw driver, said.

The chaos caused by the drivers has left Doonites disappointed who welcome the eco-friendly step, but not at the cost of congestion.

Sarita Anand, who took an e-rickshaw from Race Course to reach EC Road, said, “We have to take e-rickshaw as there’s no transport available inside Race Course.

“But, every time I travel in the vehicle, I feel that its slow pace blocks traffic and cause interruption. As an alarmed citizen of the city, I would not like to that.”

DM Dehradun SA Murugesan could not be contacted by this newspaper for his comment on the issue in spite of repeated attempts.