NSUI clean sweeps in MKP, Congress gains confidence

Dehradun: NSUI’s sweeping victory in MKP Girls Degree College in Dehradun has boosted up the confidence in the faltering Congress party rank and file that now claims to come back in the next elections.

Congress leaders in Uttarakhand see the NSUI victory, where BJP’s ABVP could not even open its account, as a confidence building win for them, especially after the party’s rout in 2017 assembly elections. Party insiders say that NSUI victory in MKP girls college on Saturday’s students elections has come their way as some moral support to take the BJP head-on for the upcoming elections .

The Congress’ students wing was able to win all the seven seats of students union in MKP degree college after eight years since it was ABVP that ruled the roost from 2008-2016. “NSUI victory at MKP is an indication that the youth in Uttarakhand is disenchanted with saffron agenda and their divisive politics. They have understood that BJP and its outfits have failed to perform in accordance with the expectations from them,” said the Congress leader and former MLA, Rajkumar.

“Although students politics has least bearings on mainstream politics, the NSUI victory has indeed come as a big confidence building measure for the Congress leaders,” said Dehradun city Congress president, Prithviraj Chauhan.

“We hope that similar results will follow for NSUI in students elections of DAV and other colleges as well. State Congress leaders need to support NSUI in contesting the college elections,” said party leader Rajendra Shah.