Over 29 lakh cattle to be vaccinated for foot-and-mouth disease

DEHRADUN: All cattle in the state will be vaccinated for foot -and-mouth disease (FMD), a contagious viral disease, under a month-long campaign launched on Wednesday.

The vaccination programme was launched in Uttarakhand under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). The project will cost over Rs 3.35 crore, of which Rs 2.96 crore is provided by the central government.

Teams of the animal husbandry department will visit households across all villages and towns as part of the drive that aims to make the hill state free of FMD. The campaign was launched for the first time in Uttarakhand under which all cows and buffaloes would be vaccinated.

“The campaign will be implemented by over 228 teams in 13 districts of the state. The teams, which include veterinary doctors, will also issue vaccination cards to owners of the cattle,” Director, animal husbandry, SS Bisht told HT.

According to the animal husbandry department, there are around 29.5 lakh cattle in the state, including around 20 lakh cows and about 9.5 lakh buffaloes. Of these, the department has targeted to vaccinate around 24 lakh animals in the first phase of the campaign.

“The vaccination cards will help the cattle owners to keep a track of health of their animals,” Bisht said, adding that the cards will have details such as the cattle breed and tag number of vaccination.

According to the estimates of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, FMD causes a direct economic loss worth Rs 20,000 crore per annum in the country.

Till the last year, the FMD control programme had covered 13 states. It is now being extended to the remaining 16 states, including Uttarakhand, in a phased manner so as to create geographically adjacent FMD-free zones.