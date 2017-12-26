Over 500 drug peddlers nabbed in Dehradun district

DEHRADUN: The Dehradun police has nabbed over 539 drug peddlers this year, seized drugs worth over Rs 6.79 crore and booked 391 cases under the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the police, over 86 kg ‘charas’, 4 kg smack, 11 kg opium, 100 gm heroin, 70 kg ‘ganja’, 73 kg bhang patti’,128 kg ‘doda post’, 16,855 drug tablets, 6647 injections and 20,867 capsules have been seized in the district.

Dehradun district alone accounts for over 70% of drug hauls in Uttarakhand. Sources said an ever increasing number of educational institutes in Doon and the district’s proximity to Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh (from where most of the drug supply gets pumped in) are the key factors for the spread of drug network.

On Monday itself, the police arrested nine accused for drug peddling in five cases. Five members of the interstate ‘Cobra Gang’, which supply drugs to college students and factory workers in Dehradun, were among those arrested , the police said, adding smack worth Rs 30 lakh was seized from them.

Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nivedita Kukreti Kumar said the police was trying to go in a systematic way to crack down on drug dealers and smugglers. “It is a continuous process, and sustained efforts over a period of time is what gives the results while dealing with drug networks,” Kumar told HT.

Citing the example of the Cobra Gang, Kumar said the police had arrested five members associated with the network in October. “After their arrest, we worked in depth to gather details of who all they were in touch with, which ultimately led to the dismantling of the gang. If we have to target organised crime, we have to go step-wise climbing up the ladder,” the SSP said.

The police has increased vigil on the border along Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh ahead of the New Year. Intensive checks of vehicles and drivers are on. “On the Christmas night alone, we issued over 100 ‘challans’ on the motorists for drink and rash driving,” the SSP said.