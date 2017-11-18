Padmavati row: After Chittorgarh, entry to Kumbhalgarh Fort blocked

Protestors led by Shri Rajput Karni Sena and members of Rajput community Saturday blocked entry to the Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajsamand district “for some time” demanding a ban on the upcoming film ‘Padmavati’, a day after a similar protest at Chittorgarh Fort against the movie.

“The entry was blocked for some time due to the protest and it resumed after the protest was over. Elaborate security arrangements were made in view of the protest, which ended peacefully,” Kumbhalgarh Circle Officer Chandan Singh said.

The majestic hill fort of Kumbhalgarh is the birthplace of legendary king Maharana Pratap and a Unesco world heritage site.

The Karni Sena workers on Friday had blocked entry of tourists to Chittorgarh fort, but the situation was normal on Saturday. According to the Chittorgarh police, a person who allegedly fired in the air during the protest at Chittorgarh Fort, has been booked under the Arms Act, but he was not yet arrested.

Meanwhile, in Kota, nearly 200 Congress party workers demonstrated against the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film. They hanged an effigy of the filmmaker at a square in the city. The protesters termed the Censor Board’s decision to return the film without certification a “political stunt” amid the proposed state assembly elections in Gujarat, a charge that was later negated by Central Board of Film Certification chief Prasoon Joshi who said that the application for certification for the film was incomplete and thus was sent back.

In a separate statement, Congress leader and former Kota MP Ijyaraj Singh said “sentiments of the Rajput community regarding Rani Padmini” should be respected. Singh, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Kota, said the objectionable scenes from the film should be removed.

In Jaipur, Congress workers burnt effigies of Union information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani and Bhansali demanding a ban on screening the movie.

Party leader Vikram Singh Shekhawat said the film has distorted history and has hurt sentiments of all communities. Accusing the ruling party in state and at the Centre of double speak, he said that while BJP leaders were opposing the movie, the Union ministers were saying that there will be no problem in releasing the movie.