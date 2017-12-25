Pancheshwar Valley villagers demand fertile land to continue agri practices

Villagers of Pancheshwar Valley have demanded fertile land to continue their farming and animal husbandry against the land to be acquired by the government for construction of Panchehwar multi-purpose project.

Over 134 villages, including 87 in Pithoragarh, 26 in Champawat and 21 in Almora, fall under the submerged region of the proposed dam according to the detailed project report (DPR) released by WAPCOS, a government of India agency.

This would mean that thousands of villagers will have to vacate their native place where they are enjoying agricultural practices due to high productivity of the soil.

Fearing to face setback to their age old farming practice, the villagers are demanding rehabilitation in an area which has equal fertile soil.

Manoj Samant, convener of Pancheswar Ghati Sangharsh Samiti, an organization of villages situated in the core region of the proposed dam site, has visited many villages in last two days along with several teams.

“We have one of the most fertile valley in the district where villagers have orchards of mango, guava, banana, papaya and jack fruit. We also do plantation of Chura used in making ghee and oil. If the government does not replace our fertile lands with similar productive land, then we won’t be able to continue faring and animal husbandry which is our main occupation,” said Bandi Dutt Pant of Panthura village and a member of the Samiti.

The villagers are also of view that they should be provided rehabilitation at par with the circle rate of their existing property. “The villagers have demanded that the rehabilitation shall be provided at par with the circle rate of their existing land,” said Sobhi Chand of Salla village.

The committee members have visited Panthura, Sale, Baryal, Chausil, Tapani, Vibil, Simlod, Salla and Salna cillages during their two days visit.

The villagers also raised concern over submergence of Pancheswar Temple. “The temple was in verge of submergence but we have faith in Baba Chaumu who will ensure out safety and well being of the region,” said Swami Ram Tirath Pancheswari, mahant of the temple.