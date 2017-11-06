People disappointed despite progress is something we need to look into: chief secretary

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has witnessed reasonably good progress yet the disappointment continues to prevail among the people. It is a conundrum the intelligentsia and those helming the state need to crack, chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh has observed.

“The state made considerable progress during its 17 years journey yet the general mood is that of negativity. So, we in the government as well as the intellectuals need to look into the reasons,” he said, summing up the proceedings at ‘Raibar’ (Message) — a day-long seminar hosted by the BJP government.

A whole gamut of issues pertaining to Uttarakhand’s development trajectory came up for discussions at the seminar. “A lot of suggestions were also made for shaping the state’s future. All these (suggestions) will form a part of the ‘Vision Document 2020’, which will soon be formulated,” Singh said, adding officials would soon decide on the nitty-gritty of how the vision would be implemented in the next three years.

He added that the participants were unanimous that the natural resources the state was endowed with were its engine of growth. “Similarly, it emerged that the human resource, which was seen as a liability till now, are actually our strength,” he said, adding vigorously pursuing skill development among the youth could give a push to development. Singh said an important suggestion came from Secretary to the Prime Minister, Bhaskar Khulbe, in that connection

Participants suggested that cash crops, if propagated, could help tackle the problem by boosting horticulture and agriculture sectors. “Similarly, the participants felt encouraging village tourism could be a strong antidote to forced migration.”.

Singh asserted women have been the backbone of the state’s largely agri-pastoral economy. “Yet, their role remains unrecognised, which is something that needs to be changed.”

Facilities to come up

A drone application centre and a cyber security training centre would soon be set up in Uttarakhand, Alok Joshi, chairman National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) said.

“In that connection, a Memorandum of Understanding will soon be signed between us (NTRO) and the state government,” Joshi said at ‘Raibar’ Joshi added the proposed cyber security training centre would pave the way for employment opportunities for the local youth.

“The chief minister and I have discussed the two projects,” Joshi said at a panel discussion, referring to the proposed cyber security training centre and the drone application centre.