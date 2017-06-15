Pindar valley still nurses the wounds of flashfloods



THRALI: After the colossal tragedy of June 2013, the government took the restoration of the Kedarnath valley on a war footing to convey the message that all was well in Uttarakhand. But four years on, there is no end to the sufferings and troubles of the people in the remote valley of Pindar in Chamoli district.

The flashfloods in Pindar River had completely washed away 157 houses, severely damaged 93 and left more than 400 houses partially damaged in its wake.

The swollen Pindar had badly damaged a motor bridge at Thrali, many small RCC bridges on rivulets and washed out five main pedestrian bridges leaving more than four dozen villages disconnected with the main road in the valley.

Only the motor bridge at Thrali could be restored while the reconstruction of pedestrian bridges at Narainbagar, Boragar and Chepnue started last year because the government took time to select the working agency for construction work.

The people of Narainbagar, Boragar and Chepnue may get relief by 2018. But it is likely not in the case at remote areas of Harmal and Supligar because, according to Sanjay Pandey, Executive Engineer, PWD, Thrali, the land transfer from Van Panchayat to PWD for bridge construction is still in process.

Tree trunks and planks, a makeshift arrangement which are effective in summer to cross the Pindar, are washed away during the monsoon. Left with no option, people are forced to use hydraulic trolleys that are not easy for children, women, old and sick people, Lingri village pradhan Rajendra Bhandari said.

Villagers from Trikot, Burjola and Kalyani have to make a detour of 5 to 18 km to reach the motorable rod in the absence of hanging bridge at Chepnue, Chepnue pradhan Prithvi Singh said.

The pedestrian track to Pengarh and Silori has become unsafe at the banks of Pindar at Harmani, especially during the monsoon. Aagitated villagers have protested several times to demand a pedestrian bridge at a safer place but the government is still sleeping over the problem that concerns with the very safety of the villagers, said Sushil Rawat, former block Pramukh, Thrali