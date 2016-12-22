PM plays Santa, to lay foundation stone for ₹11,000-cr all-weather Chardham road

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Dehradun on December 27, just two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to begin the ‘Atal Sandesh Saptah’ – the second phase of its election campaign in the hill state.

Several top BJP leaders have made their presence felt in the poll-bound state to drum up support for the local leaders. Party chief Amit Shah has already addressed more than four election rallies in the state and will be in Dehradun on Friday to inaugurate a private hospital.

State BJP vice president JP Gairola on Thursday told HT that the PM’s rally is likely to be held at the Parade Ground. BJP state president and leader of opposition Ajay Bhatt held a meeting with other office bearers late on Thursday evening to discuss the preparations for the rally.

“The prime minister will lay a foundation stone for the ambitious ₹11,000-crore all-weather road network project for the Chardham religious circuit in the state during his visit,” Gairola said. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the ₹16,000-crore Rishikesh-Karnparayag rail link project and the Centre’s flagship Nami Gange project. The party is yet to fix the venue where the Prime Minister would lay the three projects, he said.

Gairola claimed that Modi’s public rally would give a tremendous boost to the BJP’s ongoing campaign for the upcoming assembly polls. “Modiji is a charismatic leader and his style of governance has had an impact everywhere in the country.” Party sources earlier told HT that the opposition would fight the assembly polls riding on Modi’s demonetization wave that received immense support in the state.

The state BJP vice president, however, waved off suggestions that the rally was planned to nullify the impact of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Almora on December 23.

“His (Modi) rally had long been pending…It has got nothing to do with that,” Gairola said.

He also took a dig at the Congress vice president, who on Wednesday alleged that the PM had received kickbacks as the chief minister of Gujarat from a corporate house.

“Such allegations have had no impact on the people of this state because Rahulji is one politician who is not taken seriously either in the political circle or by the common man,” he said, adding that the claims were unsubstantiated.

“Gandhi is frustrated because he had failed to win the hearts of the people despite being the scion of a famous political family.”