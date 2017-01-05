Prashant Kishor, staff in Doon till poll is over

Congress’ main poll strategist Prashant Kishor along with 40-50 dedicated staff will camp in Uttarakhand till the assembly election is over, party sources said.

His main task is to design the campaign in such a way that the February 15 election would look like a direct fight between chief minister Harish Rawat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the sources told HT.

The sources said the chief minister and party state unit president Kishore Upadhyay already held a meeting with Prashant two days ago in the state capital to discuss agenda for the poll. He is likely start working by next week.

Upadhyay neither confirmed nor denied his meeting with Prashant. He, however, said: Prashant is welcomed here if he has been asked by the party high command to work in Uttarakhand. He is a known for his skills and abilities.”

“Prashant’s work will help the Congress raise electoral prospects,” Upadhyay told HT.

The Congress sources said his primary agenda would be to highlight negative aspects of the prime minister as he knows him well. Prashant was Modi’s key strategist during the 2014 general election.

The sources said the strategist would set up a control room in Dehradun and pay special attention to select constituencies where the Congress will lay maximum focus to win.

The hill state will hold election to the 70-member state assembly on February 15.