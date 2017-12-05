Primary education should be given in mother tongue, says Venkaiah Naidu

Mother tongue is like eyes and foreign language is like spectacles, said vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, advising people not to forget their motherland, mother tongue and country.

Naidu was addressing the audience at the second convocation of the Swami Ram Himalayan University, Jollygrant, Dehradun, on Tuesday.

“The feelings which can be expressed in mother tongue cannot be expressed in foreign language,” Naidu said.

The vice president also emphasised on imparting primary education to children in their mother tongue only.

Praising India’s culture and tradition, Naidu said that the country has always followed the tradition of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam (which means the world is one family) and respect for other religions is entrenched in the DNA of the countrymen.

He pointed out that the purpose of education is not merely to provide employment, but also to enlighten human beings.

Citing that medical profession “very noble” , he urged the students to keep the fact in mind that service of human beings is paramount.

Naidu also talked about the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Make in India, Swachh Bharat Mission and Digital India campaigns saying that they were aimed at “nation building”. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given the mantra of ‘reform, transform and perform’, he said.

The vice president advocated for former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s model of “providing urban facilities in rural area”. The model can help in developing rural areas, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttarakhand governor Krishna Kant Paul said the present age is the age of knowledge and the universities would have to become centres of learning and give impetus to original research.

Talking about the migration problem, Paul said Uttarakhand faces problems due to the remote geographical conditions. “The government is taking steps to curb migration from the state and the results would be visible in the coming years,” he said.

The governor also congratulated the Swami Ram Himalayan University for adopting 1,200 villages.

Higher education minister Dhan Singh Rawat said that the government would select 100 students for research on various topics. Also, 20 students would be selected from each district headquarter and given coaching for cracking IAS and PCS examination.

The university vice chancellor, Vijay Dhasmana gave details of the courses being run at the university. Around 400 students were provided degrees at the convocation.

Dignitaries wear traditional scarf

Dignitaries attending the convocation of the Swami Ram Himalayan University on Tuesday wore traditional scarf or Angavastram around the neck.

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had in a convocation some months ago objected to the continuance of the British era ceremonial robes at convocations and said that there was a need to shift to the traditional Indian attires. Since then the higher education department had been scouting for a traditional Indian dress for such convocations.