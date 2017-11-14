Private college in Dehradun gets showcause notice for violating pollution norms

A private college in Dehradun has been slapped with show cause notice for the violation as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) norms of waste water management.

In an official note Tuesday, Raghav Langhar, programme director of National Ganga River Basin Authority (state unit), said The Pestle Weed college has been asked to submit its response in 15 days.

During a sudden raid to institutes on October 30, irregularities were found in the college. The college administration was asked to submit a time-bound action plan for ensuring sewage management under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Besides, other colleges Dehradun Institute of Technology (DIT), Kasiga School were issued letters where some procedural deficiencies were found during inspection.

Similar monitoring will be done in Haridwar and Rishikesh in coming days, Raghav Langhar, the project director said.

Prem Kashyap, chairman Pestle Weed College said, “We will rectify the discrepancies raised.”

The CPCB is responsible for maintaining national standards under a variety of environmental laws, in consultation with zonal offices, tribal, and local governments.