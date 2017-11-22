Promote hockey as major sport in state, says Asia Cup winner

Uttarakhand’s daughter Vandana Katariya, who was part of the Indian hockey team winning the Asia Cup recently, wants the state government to promote hockey as a major sport in the hill state.

“Despite many a talented players coming up from the state, lack of hockey promotion doesn’t bode well for the players and sport aficionados,” said Katariya, while talking to HT on the sidelines of a felicitation function in Haridwar on Wednesday.

Kataria hails from Roshanabad village in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand.

She said that despite several promises and announcements made by the politicians, not a single astroturf has been laid in Haridwar, which is hurting skill and future prospects of budding hockey players of the state.

“I want to start a hockey academy in the state, probably in Haridwar, where I have grown up and learnt playing hockey. But that can be achieved with the support of government or corporate sector, but I am committed to realisation of this dream,” said Vandana, who was a leading goal scorer in the 2013 Women’s World Cup in Germany.

Citing that hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand played in the Swami Shraddhanand Memorial Hockey tournament at Gurukul Kangri University in Haridwar, Vandana said that she too has been inspired by the world’s greatest hockey player. “Government can attract youngsters towards our country’s national game hockey with this sports historic link with Haridwar,” she added.

On the upcoming Women’s World Cup in London, Vandana said she needs to improve her fitness level. She said the team physio and trainer has already charted out special diet and fitness modules, which she is adhering to on a daily basis.

Vandana’s brother Rahul Katariya is a black belt winner in taekwondo and her sisters Reena and Vandana Katariya are also national level medal winners in hockey.