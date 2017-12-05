Race for BJP ticket on mayoral posts hots up in Uttarakhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, which has hardly overcome the problem of infighting that persisted among its leaders post assembly polls, faces another litmus test of preventing dissension in the party over the distribution of tickets on the posts of mayor.

Sources said more than a 100 leaders of the party have already made their claims on the eight mayoral posts in Uttarakhand. The post exists in Dehradun, Haridwar, Roorkee, Haldwani-Kathgodam, Rudrapur, Kashipur, Kotdwar and Rishikesh municipal corporations. There are 92 urban local bodies in the state, where elections are due next year.

While the party’s election committee has started receiving claims for the post of mayors, many leaders are directly approaching chief minister TS Rawat and other cabinet ministers for their support to bag the ticket. But it won’t be that easy.

insiders in the party said the conveners and co-conveners, who are directly in touch with the central leadership, have secretly started collecting information about key contenders in all corporation areas. The leader’s work as a member of the party organisation and his or her connect with the people will be considered for granting the ticket, the sources said.

“The conveners and co-conveners who are reporting all party related activities have started sending their feedback about some of the topmost leaders in the race,” a convener told Hindustan Times requesting anonymity.

What is likely is intervention of the CM and his cabinet ministers in the process. In Dehradun, where the party is clearly divided, might see someone close to the CM, claim sources. Mayoral post in Haridwar is likely to be influenced by the decision of cabinet minister Madan Kaushik and the local MP, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

Similarly, at Haldwani, Kashipur and Rudrapur, MP Ajay Tamta and MP Bhagat Singh Koshyari might field candidates of their choice. Kotdwar may see candidates close to Harak Singh Rawat and even cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj could field a candidate in the municipal corporation.

Amid all this, it would be a difficult situation for the party leadership. Insiders claim that the election committee will first shortlist the candidates and thereafter discuss their performance with state incharge and national vice president Shyam Jaju and national joint secretary Shiv Prakash.

State party president Ajay Bhatt, however, accepted that the process of selecting candidates has started. Yet, the election committee is yet to meet to streamline the process. “There are many claims, but it’s eventually the election committee in consultation with the senior party leaders that the candidates would be decided,” Bhatt said.