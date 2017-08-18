Rahul Gandhi visits alma mater Doon School as nephew Raihan chairs ‘Lok Sabha’

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi reached his alma mater The Doon School on Friday where his nephew Raihan Vadra was chairing the “Lok Sabha” at the 11th Doon School Model United Nations (DSMUN) Conference.

Raihan, Rahul’s sister Priyanka Vadra’s son, is heading the ‘Lok Sabha’ – one of the 14 committees at the conference, an educational simulation of the United Nations where students debate contemporary issues.

More than 500 delegates from over 40 schools across three countries are participating in the three-day conference that commenced on Friday. The programme was kept out of bounds for the media.

“It was a private visit for (Rahul) Gandhi who attended the DSMUN in which his nephew (a Class 12 humanities student) is participating,” a school official told HT.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Jollygrant airport to a rousing welcome by a large number of Congress leaders and workers. From there, he left straight for the school. He was accompanied by his sister.

“Both Priyanka and Rahul had lunch on the campus and then took a tour around the school, which is set in the (69-acre) Chandbagh Estate,” a source at the school told HT.

“Raihan is not only bright academically, but is also active outside the classroom and loves photography and shooting… it’s his last year at the school so Rahul decided to visit him,” the source said.

Interestingly, the Lok Sabha committee led by Raihan is discussing two “hotly debated topics of contemporary India” - demonetisation of two high value bank notes by the Centre in November and Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code that criminalises homosexuality.

He may not be a politician yet, but for the conference, Raihan advised student parliamentarians to “find acceptable solutions” to the problems faced by the people, while keeping in mind all sections of society and upholding India’s constitutional values.

“As representatives of the people, it is our duty to espouse their causes while balancing political reality,” Raihan was quoted as saying on the DSMUN 2017 portal.

According to the sources, Rahul Gandhi kept his visit a “very low-profile one” and went about strolling the campus in a “relaxed mood”. He witnessed discussions by various student committees.

Late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi’s father, too had studied at The Doon School. Raihan, who had joined in 2013, founded and manages a youth parliament and also co-authored a research paper on the Well Being Index for India.