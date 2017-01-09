Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth gets notice for evading entertainment tax

The Haridwar district administration has slapped a notice on yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth asking it to pay up ₹6.83 lakh as entertainment tax and a penalty of ₹20,000 towards evading it.

According to official sources, an inspection was conducted in December last year at Patanjali Yogpeeth Phase-I and II located on Haridwar-New Delhi national highway. Similarly, another team inspected the Yoga Gram located at Aurangabad village.

It was found that a total of 1,139 cable (satellite TV) connections were being used at all three institutions and control rooms were established by the management without permission. Those who were on duty at the time of inspection could not provide any documents pertaining to permission from the administration to establish such control rooms. “It is clear violation of rule-3 of Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act and other laws,” reads the notice, a copy of which is with the Hindustan Times.

“After receiving a detailed report from entertainment tax department, a notice has been issued to the Patanjali Yogpeeth and Yoga Gram managements, asking them to pay entertainment tax worth Rs. 6.83 lakh and a penalty of ₹20,000,” said Lalit Mishra, additional district magistrate, finance.

There are lodging facilities for visitors at the Patajali Yogpeeth and Yoga Gram premises.

Meanwhile, Ramdev’s spokesperson SK Tijarawala said they have not received any such notice from district administration so far. “I don’t know about the matter. I will be able to comment on the issue only after we get the notice,” Tijarawala told HT over the phone.