Rawat launches ‘CM e-Dashboard’ to track real time monitoring of development schemes

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday launched ‘Utkarsh’, the CM e-Dashboard, stating that the online instrument panel would help in monitoring the “outcome based performance” of all officials, which would bring in transparency in governance besides speeding up delivery.

“The real-time monitoring of development schemes through the instrument panel will tell us whether the benefits are reaching the people besides helping us speed up delivery and bring in transparency,” Rawat said while launching Utkarsh -- an acronym for Uttarakhand Achieving Results in Systematic and Holistic Way.

Utkarsh was launched to mark the birthday of BJP stalwart and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is also being officially celebrated as Good Governance Day in the state.

The chief minister said the state-of-the art device would provide the real time data about the schemes being executed on the ground.

“Availability of such data relating to the outcome based implementation of development projects will also help us in formulating our future policies,” he said.

Citing an example, Rawat said a large number of fruit saplings “are planted across the state annually but we don’t know how many of them survive”.

The CM e-Dashboard would “give us” the real time data even about such gap areas relating to the development schemes and projects, he said.

“Once we are aware of the gap areas it will help develop among planners result oriented attitude besides helping us realise the full development potential of the state,” Rawat said.

Later speaking to reporters, Rawat said even officials would be able to monitor their performances through the CM e-Dashboard.

Giving details of its various features Radhika Jha, secretary to the chief minister, said 14 databases relating to as many departments had been integrated with the CM e-Dashboard.

“In the next phase, databases of all the departments would be integrated with the online instrument panel,” she said. “Similarly, databases of the district administrations of all the 13 districts in the state will also be integrated with the CM e-Dashboard.”

Jha said each department would have their own Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), on the basis of which the real time monitoring of their performances would be analysed through the instrument panel.

“Such a real time analysis would serve to ensure better delivery for the people,” she said, adding the KPIs showing the achieved targets below 50% would display a red sign (danger mark) on the screen of the CM e-Dashboard.

“The KPIs showing the targets achieved 75% and above will flash green mark, which means good performance,” Jha said, adding the assessment of performances of officials would be based on the sophisticated analytics.

The KPIs or the online performance rating of officials of all ranks engaged in executing various schemes would create a healthy competition among them.

She said the entire data relating to the review meetings of different departments chaired by the CM had also been uploaded on the instrument panel. “The process will help in monitoring the outcomes of the decisions taken in all such review meetings.”

Chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said the instrument panel would also help generate the real time data relating to the implementation of different schemes, for which separate budgets are allocated.

“It will also help us assess the exact progress of schemes involving an array of departments like our plan to reduce the rate of road accidents in the state by half by 2020,” he said.

“The online instrument panel will generate the real time data relating to that (scheme) helping us to quantify its implementation.”

“The CM e-Dashboard has been gifted to the state government by Knovos, a US based company, under the corporate social responsibility,” its CFO Harivandan Pandya told HT.