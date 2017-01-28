Rawat to face graft probe if BJP voted to power: Vijay Bahuguna

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Vijay Bahuguna Saturday said if the BJP wins the polls and forms the government, it would order a probe into the corruption involving sitting chief minister Harish Rawat.

“We will certainly order a probe into the allegations of corruption involving him (chief minister Rawat), once our party comes to power”, Bahuguna told a press conference.

Bahuguna, who along with nine Congress MLAs had joined the saffron party last year, was replying to queries pertaining to Rawat’s allegations of corruption against him.

“He (Rawat) has been the chief minister for the past three years. Why didn’t he order a probe against me if he had proof of corruption against me,” Bahuguna said.

He also lambasted his successor for announcing a series of development projects and schemes for the state. “The way he (Rawat) made these announcements without budgetary support, they will end up becoming a noose around his neck”, the BJP leader said adding that the CM was scared of losing in the assembly election.

“That he is unsure of his victory is evident from the fact that he is contesting election from two assembly seats instead of one,” Bahuguna said, referring to Kichha and Haridwar (Rural). He also rubbished Rawat’s charge that the BJP tried to topple his government by imposing the Presidents’ rule last year. “In India, the President’s rule has been imposed 112 times. Out of that it (President’s rule) was imposed 100 times when that party (Congress) was in power,” Bahuguna said.

He also sought to downplay the Election’s Commission’s ban on publicising the sting CD purportedly showing Rawat buying over former Congress legislators to save his government last year.

“We respect the EC’s decision. As it is, the sting CD has got so much publicity that everybody knows about the charges of corruption against the CM,” Bahuguna said, adding, “He (Rawat) has accepted contents of the sting video as he has not issued any denial against them”.

Earlier this month, Bahuguna had slapped a legal notice on Rawat and his media advisor Surendra Kumar demanding an unconditional public apology from them for accusing him and his family of promoting the interests of a foreign company. The legal notice had come after Kumar demanded an investigation into the “dramatic rise of a London- based company’s turnover from 50,000 pounds in 2011 to 250 million pounds by April 2013” when Bahuguna was the CM of Uttarakhand.