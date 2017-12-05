Realty bytes: More and more builders coming up with houses for the elderly, retired

With cities turning into concrete jungles, builders are busy competing with each other to sale flats and apartments by coming up with new ideas and better amenities to attract home buyers in the Doon valley.

Apart from the regular apartments, builders are venturing into the niche segments for the aged.

Dehradun over the years has seen a slew of special projects for the aged that are being built for people above 55 years so that they can live together as a community and share their joys and griefs.

More than three projects have come up in the city and another is on the anvil in Rishikesh.

The housing projects for the aged have received good response as the apartments are only for senior citizens, realtors say.

The first housing project for the aged was launched by a builder in capital in 1995 at Rajpur--in the foothills of Mussoorie--known as the “Senior Citizens Home”.

The complex has more than 140 flats occupied by aged people, most of who are from cities like Delhi, Mumbai or Ghaziabad.

GS Thapa, office in-charge of the society at Rajpur, says residents live on an off with their children who reside in other cities.

“These people spend three-four months here and cook their own food and live independent lives in the security of a gated community,” he says.

“The main reason why these people bought homes is for the pristine climate of Dehradun, peaceful life and the security and safety offered in such projects.”

Antara Senior Living, an up-market apartment block for the aged at Dehradun, too has received a good response for the comforts being provided along with safe and serene environment, says a realtor.

Windlass Developers has launched 720 flats for the aged living in Dehradun.

The facilities offered by the project include piped gas, cashless transactions, and doctors on call, life support system, ambulance, pharmacies, wellness centre, jogging track, skywalk, hobby classes, and a gymnasium.

Lalit Sabharwal, 80, an advocate, who hails from Delhi, says he bought a flat at the complex in Rajpur in 2002.

“Before to shifting here, I browsed through a number of projects for the aged across the country and zeroed in on Dehradun due to the lesser cost and salubrious environment,” he says.

“The apartments offer a feeling of oneness as residents are of the same age group and are able to bond together.

“For us, it is the motto of one for all and all for one, as we are all alike.”

Aged people living on their own do not feel neglected and live a more peaceful life with amenities at their beck and call, he says.