Refugee problem will be resolved amicably, says Bangladesh army chief

Bangladesh Army chief General Abu Belal Muhammad Shafiul Huq, who was the reviewing officer (RO) at the passing out parade of Indian army personnel in Dehradun on Saturday, said the issue of refugees pouring into Bangladesh from Myanmar will be resolved amicably as both the countries are in talks over it.

He talked at length on the historic ties between India and Bangladesh and thanked the soldiers and martyrs who fought in the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war. He also thanked Bangabandhu Mujibur Rahman and India for its role in the creation of Bangladesh.

Extending support to India’s fight against terrorism General Shafiul Huq said, “Bangladesh has zero tolerance towards terror and we are with India in the fight against terrorism.” He rejected talks of conflict with India saying “there is no issue of conflict with India and both the countries are very close friends on international forums. The countries have excellent diplomatic and military relations, he added. “We not only share common boundary, but common culture and heritage. Let the India-Bangladesh friendship grow from strength to strength,” he further emphasized.