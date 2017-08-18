RSS leader: Both Ambedkar, Lord Ram were against untouchability

There are some striking similarities between Lord Ram and father of Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar, a senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leader said on Friday.

Indresh Kumar, a senior RSS functionary, while speaking on the social harmony at Uttarakhand Technical University here picked few incidents from Ramayana and shed light why Rama is treated as God.

“Lord Rama ate the berry that was first tasted by Shabri. He did a logical act and therefore is treated, god. But Rama’s younger brother Lakshman refused and so he is not seen as god,” the RSS leader told youngsters.

“Lord Rama not only ate berries but he also proved that he is against the untouchability.”

Portraying Ambedkar as the “social change maker”, whose big poster was placed at the backdrop of the stage, Kumar said Ambedkar stood with the Indian culture and continued to fight against untouchability.

He even went on to claim that the British government intended to work on tri-partition of the country by making India, Pakistan and third probably Christian nation.

Quoting a statement made by Ambedkar that he was born as eternal (Hindu) but would not die as (Hindu), RSS leader made his point. “Britons tried hard to (convert) Ambedkar but he apparently learned what the intentions (of the British government) were and didn’t fell in the trap,” the RSS leader said.

RSS, the ideological mentor of the BJP, has been wooing Dalits for the quite some time and even managed to bring them in the BJP fold in Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar said partition of India could have been averted had Mahatma Gandhi used his popular tool “Anshan”. “I don’t know what circumstances stopped Gandhi from taking a stand.”