RSS to review Rawat govt’s performance

DEHRADUN: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assessed the BJP government’s performance at a meeting with chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in Delhi, two Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) leaders will undertake a similar exercise here on Wednesday, sources said.

RSS general secretaries Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal will meet Rawat at his official residence here. Sources in the RSS said both the leaders too would assess the Rawat government’s performance as part of the BJP’s ongoing spadework for the next Lok Sabha polls.

Modi along with BJP chief Amit Shah assessed the progress of some 20-odd centrally funded welfare schemes and projects being implemented in Uttarakhand at the meeting with Rawat in Delhi on Monday. The review was carried out by Modi for the first time since Rawat took charge on March 18.

The Sangh is undertaking such an exercise for the second time. The first took place one month after the chief minister took over. RSS insiders said Hosbale and Gopal would meet Rawat again to have an elaborate discussion on his government’s performance. “All such assessments of the Rawat government’s performance being carried out by us or the prime minister are part of the Sangh’s spadework for the Lok Sabha polls due in 2019,” a RSS leader said.

According to him, the two RSS leaders would also assess whether the Rawat government was getting along well with the cadres of the Sangh and its affiliates such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

“That’s a very important aspect because the cadres being in direct touch with people can make or mar the electoral prospects of any mainstream political party including the BJP,” another RSS functionary said, adding the issue was also prominently raised by Sangh leaders in the their last meeting with Rawat.

Rawat, however, dubbed as “mere conjectures” the reports that Modi carried out the assessment of the centrally funded projects being implemented in the state with an eye on the next Lok Sabha polls. “Everybody is free to make conjectures…So are the media persons…That’s a good thing.”

He added that the Prime Minister met the chief ministers of all the BJP-ruled states, which was a “routine” affair. “Such a meeting is convened by him after every three months . Basically, such meetings are focused on the progress of development and welfare schemes so that their benefits accrue to the common man.”



Darshan Singh Rawat, the chief minister’s media coordinator, said the latter submitted to the PM the progress report of all the centrally sponsored schemes in the past 17 months.

A BJP insider said Modi was focusing on Uttarakhand because the BJP’s stakes in the state “are very high” as it recorded a landslide win in the assembly elections. “To achieve the objective, we are also trying to strengthen our organisational wings by organising a series of training programmes for all levels of our workers besides legislators and ministers.”