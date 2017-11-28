Saint body trashes four-kid resolution for Hindus, says it is ‘non’practical’, ‘unacceptable’

The Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti (ABSS), a prominent body of the Hindu seers, has termed as “non practical” and “unacceptable” a resolution passed by a ‘dharma sansad’ (religious parliament) in Karnataka asking Hindus to have four children.

During the three-day dharma sansad, organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, in the temple town of Udupi from November 24, Swami Gobind Giriji Maharaj of Bharat Mata Mandir in Haridwar, brought a resolution that two-child policy should not be restricted to Hindus alone and that they must bear at least four children till the Uniform Civil Code is implemented to check “demographic imbalance”.

The dharma sansad was presided over by Jagadguru Madhwacharya Shri Vishesh Teerth (Udupi),

Stating that the resolution should be thrown into a dustbin, the national spokesperson of ABSS, Baba Hatyogi, Tuesday said that the dharma sansad should have instead focused the saint community losing face over multiple cases of fake saints and self-styled godmen fooling devotees coming to light in recent times.

“Hindus should produce four children. Is this a resolution that a confluence of saints from across the country should pass? Who will bear the expense of bringing up these children if Hindus accept the resolution? Without having sufficient resources for proper upbringing of children and their livelihood, how come participating saints of dharma sansad passed such a resolution? Two children in a family is best, irrespective of their community or religion,” said Baba Hatyogi.

Urging government and Muslim representatives to also carry out awareness campaigns so that people from minority community also do not go for larger families, Baba Hatyogi said that “future generation of our country deserves a better future” for which small family is best.

A meeting is being convened early next month by ABSS in this regard, in which Udupi resolution will be opposed.

While bringing the resolution, Swami Gobind had said that the government was insisting on a maximum of two children, but till the time the Uniform Civil Code is implemented, Hindus should have at least four children. “We have seen that India lost those territories wherever Hindu population reduced, resulting in demographic imbalance. The two-child policy should not be restricted to Hindus alone,” he said.

The dharma sansad also passed resolution for uniform ban on cattle slaughter across the country, preparation of a dossier on cow thieves and condemnation of beef sale in several parts of the country.

To a question ion cow-vigilantism, Swami Gobind had earlier said that some criminals were settling personal scores under the guise of ‘Gau Rakshaks’. “Gau Rakshaks are peace loving people. They have been defamed by some vested interests. Some criminals are settling scores under the guise of Gau Rakshaks,” he had said at the dharma sansad.