Sanskrit may get push in BJP ruled Uttarakhnd

Sanskrit - Uttarakhand’s second official language – is likely get a big push under the BJP government in the state.

The language was given status of the second official language in the erstwhile BJP regime in 2010 but the things could not move beyond that.

But after the saffron party took reins of the state last month, its leaders say it was the right time to give the language its due.

Sanskrit, Ganga and cow have for long remained the favourite topics of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) - the ideological mentor of the BJP.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who was the chief minister of the state between 2009 and 2011, took interest in promotion of Sanskrit.

Nishank, a former RSS pracharak, said Sanskrit was not only an ancient language but also one of the most scientific languages.

“I will request the chief minister (TS Rawat) to promote Sanskrit in a big way. The language has its roots in the hill state,” Nishank told HT.

Besides, declaring Sanskrit as the second official language under Article 345 of the Constitution, the erstwhile government had also sanctioned the separate ministry for promoting Sanskrit education. The portfolio is with education minister Arvind Pande. Despite repeated attempts, the concerned minister was not available for his version.

In fact, during his tenure, Nishank had instructed officials to ensure that the students in government schools take Sanskrit as a compulsory subject.

Sources in the government said the RSS wants the present government to promote Sanskrit in schools and colleges. For this if required changes in the (text books) could also be made.

BJP state unit president Ajay Bhatt said being the second official language of the state, Sanskrit should get its due and party will request government to look into it.

Interestingly, not only Sanskrit language but the earlier order of BJP government had made necessary for officials to have their name plates in Sanskrit. Though, the order largely remained on the papers.