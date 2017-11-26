Sem Mukhem to be developed as tourist spot, says CM

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday announced a slew of projects worth ₹76 crore for Sem Mukhem in Tehri assuring the locals that the “scenic spot and all its adjoining areas” would soon be developed as prominent tourist spots.

Inaugurating a fair at Sem Mukhem, Rawat announced that a bridge would be built, which would link the Dobra and Chanti villages with nearby Pratapnagar.

“Latest techniques will be used in building the proposed bridge to ensure that its quality is not compromised,” he said.

Rawat inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth ₹42 crore.

Addressing a public meeting, Rawat said deputing doctors in the far-flung areas was one of his government’s top priorities.

“Similarly, a comprehensive policy is being formulated with an aim to bring about improvement in the education system,” he announced.

Launching a telemedicine facility on the occasion, Rawat said about 10 health centres in Pauri would be equipped with state-of-the-art service.

He reiterated that by January-end Uttarakhand would become the country’s first state where balloon technology driven internet system would start functioning.

“(Besides) our government also plans to depute thousands of doctors in the remote areas across the state,” Rawat said.

He said his government was committed to check fraud and corruption.