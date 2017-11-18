Sex racket busted in Uttarakhand, Thai woman among six held

Police have busted a sex racket being run under the guise of a spa at a hotel on Kichha road in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Four women, including a Thai national, and two hotel employees were caught in the racket, said Sadanand Date, senior superintendent of police (SSP), US Nagar.

Giving details of the incident, Date said that on a tip-off that a sex racket was being run from a hotel on Kichha road, a police team, led by circle officer Swantantra Kumar, raided the hotel on Friday night.

The police caught four women and recovered ₹1.31 lakh cash and some objectionable items. The police also arrested the hotel manager, Heera Singh, and spa section manager, Raju Badal. No customer was found at the hotel at the time of the raid.

One of the women caught in the racket is a Thai national, Date said.

“The Thai national is on a tourist visa and had been staying in the hotel for the last three months, while one from woman from Nagaland and two from Meghalaya had been staying there for the last four months,” he added.

A report about the Thai woman was being sent to the Thai embassy in Delhi, he further added.

All the women will be sent to Nari Niketan or the government-run shelter home, Date said.