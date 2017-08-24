Shayara reaches home in Kashipur, to keep fighting for social causes

Haldwani: Shayara Bano, a resident of Kashipur who filed petition against triple talaq in the Supreme Court has returned to her home after the SC verdict banning instant triple talaq. She is overjoyed that Muslim women have got justice and she played a small role in the entire process.

Shayara, who will now commute between Kashipur to Moradabad for MBA said that she had anticipated a positive response from the court but did not know that it would deliver such an overwhelming verdict.

“The verdict has strengthened my resolve to work for the masses, particularly children. I gained strength from the support of my family members who have always been with me at the time of need”, said Shayara.

Shayara’s father, Iqbal Ahmed said that some officers from the Intelligence Bureau and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) had come near the family court in Kashipur and met him. “They said that they were monitoring Shayara as there could be threat from fundamentalist elements. I said that we live at Hempur depot of the Indian Army which is well protected and the entry of outsiders is restricted due to which we do not need security”, he said. Although Iqbal pointed out that the Local Intelligence Unit were free to take any decision on her security.

Shayara said that her husband Rizwan who had divorced her in 2015 through triple talaq is married to someone else and so there is no question of reconciliation. She is fighting for the custody of her two children and plans to complete her MBA for a secure job so that she sustain her children. She also said that she would mull over the issue of marriage in the future and would decide only after consulting her family.

A fighter at heart, Shayara said that the society is plagued with evils and there is need to petition the courts about them. “The uniform civil code is one of the issues which needs to be pressed forward now, so that the law for marriage is the same for all”, she said.