Social forum not for getting Tehri Lok Sabha ticket: Kishore Upadhyay

DEHRADUN: The faction-ridden Uttarakhand Congress is facing a piquant situation with the party’s former state chief Kishore Upadhyay going it alone and creating a social forum with the help of smaller political parties.

Upadhyay, who is believed to be eyeing the party ticket for the Tehri Lok Sabha seat, which goes to polls in 2019, denied vying for the ticket from the seat, saying that the forum is to highlight major social issues plaguing the state.

A former Congress legislator from the Tehri assembly segment, Upadhyay lost the 2017 state elections from the Sahaspur seat, embarrassing the party as both he and his bête noir, former chief minister Harish Rawat, lost the assembly polls.

Harish Rawat and Upadhyay have been at loggerheads and the tussles come into the open at a number of forums in the run up to the assembly polls.

Upadhyay denied that creating the social forum of political parties was “forming a faction within the party to assert his political strength. “I am the person who initiated the Uttrarakhand’s statehood movement and 17 years after state formation, I feel morally responsible for what went wrong,” he told Hindustan Times.

“I have formed the forum of political parties, including the BJP, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal and left parties which are the stakeholders in the political system of Uttarakhand,” he said. “The forum was made of political parties as they have the power to frame policies.”

The forum will be holding the second seminar at Haldwani on December 7 that will be titled “vimarsh,” he said, adding that it will focus on the major political and social issues of Uttarakhand.

He also denied that there were different factions within the party. “There is no faction led by me but some people might see my moves as being so. I am a soldier of the Congress and the forum I have created, is my way of highlighting social issues and problems.”