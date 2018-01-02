Social media trolls Uttarakhand minister for Rajasthan tour on government expenses

Uttarakhand higher education and dairy development minister Dhan Singh Rawat, who remained in headlines for controversial orders like making dress code compulsory for teachers, students and singing of Vande Matram in colleges, is being trolled on the social media for his tour to Rajasthan on government expenses.

According to an official programme released on Monday, the minister will start five-day tour of Rajasthan from Wednesday and visit tourist places in Jaipur and Udaipur.

The itinerary include the minister’s visit to a fort in Udaipur, vintage car museum, lzoo, Gulab Bagh, snow park etc.

In Jaipur, the minister will observe Amber Fort, Jaigar Fort, Hawa Mahal, Albert hall museum. The programme has no mention that for what purpose minister going to Rajasthan other than visiting places those of tourist interest.

The tour programme of a minister is released when a member of the cabinet makes an official visit. Means his and his staff expenses are borne by the government.

People on the social media expressed anger on minister’s trip on government expenses.

“Is he a tourism minister? What this trip (of minister) has to do with higher education or dairy development,” wrote Dinesh Kathait on his Facebook timeline.

“The government has repeatedly said it is short of funds for the contractual employees but there is no dearth of money to facilitate the minister’s trip,” commented Bel Singh Mahar.

The minister on Tuesday called this correspondent to clarify his position. He said he was unaware why his office released the programme without consulting him.

“I will be consulting experts in Udaipur and Jaipur on the dairy development. There seems some confusion (on the proposed trip),” he told HT.

Interestingly, chief minister TS Rawat had said his government was against misuse of the funds.