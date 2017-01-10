Sons eye rise on parents’ turf in Uttarakhand

Sons of two political leaders have sought Congress tickets for the February 15 Uttarakhand assembly elections, reinforcing a continuing dynastic trend in politics -- family members following in the footsteps of their elders.

At a recent national executive meeting of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised party leaders not to seek tickets for their kin for the assembly polls to be held in five states. Earlier Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had spoken in the same vein. But the dynastic trend is a fact of Indian politics. Sons and daughters of politicians contested at least 50 constituencies during the last 214 Lok Sabha polls.

The two leaders’ sons claiming tickets in Uttarakhand had managed campaigns for their parents in the 2012 assembly polls.

Sanjeev Arya, son of revenue minister Yashpal Arya, was the campaign manager of his father in the Bajpur seat. He sought the ticket for the Nainital seat, but the Congress, sources said, showed reluctance as the constituency is held by Sarita Arya, the state president of the Uttarakhand Women’s Congress.

Facing resistance from the party, Sanjeev now wants to contest from the Bajpur seat held by his father. Party sources said Yashpal Arya has shown willingness to contest from the Kashipur seat for which former Member of Parliament KC Singh Baba is a claimant.

Confirming his plans to contest from Bajpur, Sanjeev said, “I feel time has come to explore possibilities of contesting elections so that I can directly contribute to the welfare of people.”

Sumit Hridyesh, the son of finance minister Indira Hridyesh, said he’s keen to contest from the Haldwani seat, nurtured by his mother. “I have been politically active in Haldwani for some time and people have asked me to become their voice by contesting elections,” Sumit told HT on Tuesday, leaving the final decision to the Congress high command.

“My mother is a towering leader from Uttarakhand and is not limited to regional boundaries when it comes to contesting elections as she gets support and love from people all around the state. If I am given a chance to contest from the Haldwani seat, she would support me and shift to another constituency the party wishes her to fight from,” Sumit said.