Speed limit fixed for Doon roads

The state transport department fixed speed limit for motorists on Dehradun roads and violators will be fined, a top city police official said on Thursday.

Traffic police personnel will be given hand-held speed guns to detect speed of vehicles so that violators can be fined, said deputy inspector general of police (traffic) Kewal Khurana.

Motorists on two-wheelers taking the Rajpur road from the Clock Tower to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) should not exceed more than 40km an hour, those in cars cannot exceed 50 km an hour and for heavy vehicles cannot exceed 30 km as hour, he said.

“The speed limit will be the same from the RTO to the Mussoorie diversion and further up to Mussoorie.”

For vehicles travelling from the Bindal bridge to Ballupur crossing, from Araghar to Prince Chowk and from Saharanpur Chowk to Patelnagar, the speed will be the same, Khurana said.

The speed limit from the Prince Chowk intersection to Saharanpur intersection has been lowered to 30 km per hour for two wheelers and 40 km per hour for 4 wheelers and 30km per hour for heavy vehicles, he said.

Defining of speed limit is very important for checking people from driving fast that might lead to accidents, he said.

“We appeal to motorists to be aware that the maximum speed limit has been designated for all city roads and they should not exceed the limit.”