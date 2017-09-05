State employees threaten strike if govt denies fast promotions

State employees have threatened to go on a statewide strike if the BJP government fails to withdraw its decision to constitute a committee to examine the rules allowing relaxation in promotions of personnel. This had been put in abeyance by the previous Congress regime.

“The order to constitute the committee is nothing but an attempt to deny lakhs of employees their early promotions. We will go on a statewide strike if the government fails to withdraw its directive,” said Manohar Kumar Mishra, the state president of Uttaranchal Parvatiya Karmachari Karmachari-Sikshak Sangh, an association of lakhs of teachers and state employees.

The announcement came a day after chief secretary S Ramaswamy issued the order directing officials to constitute a panel to examine the rules granting state employees 50% relaxation in the length of service necessary for promotions. The related rules had originally been framed in 2010.

They permitted state employees’ fast promotions in their jobs in view of their acute paucity during the early stages after the state’s formation in 2000.

According to the secretariat sources, the previous Congress regime had put the 2010 promotion rules informally in suspension. But the informal decision has now been validated by the latest order whereby a committee has been set up to examine the rules granting employees fast promotions.

“Such an order is nothing but a ruse on the part of the state government to deny us fast promotions that we are legally entitled to,” said an office bearer of the state secretariat association, who did not wish to be named. He alleged that some Tehsildars were promoted to the post of sub divisional magistrates (SDMs) under the previous Congress regime. Secretariat employees accused the incumbent BJP government of granting promotions to four additional secretary level cadre officials recently as in-charge secretaries in a “brazen violation” of rules. “They were all Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre officials and there is no post like in-charge secretary under the department of personnel and training (DOPT) rules meant for that cadre,” said a secretariat employee.

Mishra said the government’s decision to set up a committee to examine the 2010 promotion rules would affect promotions of lakhs of state employees. “We are opposing the decision as it will lead to stagnation in their careers,” he said.

“We will speak to the representative of all the employees’ unions on the issue. I am confident that their grievances will be resolved,” said Cabinet minister, Madan Kaushik.