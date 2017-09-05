STF to go all out against six criminal gangs

DEHRADUN: The Special Task Force (STF) and the cyber division of Uttarakhand police will soon go all out against six active gangs involved in organised crime, wanted criminals with awards on their heads and drug mafia in Dehradun.

This was informed by ADG law and order Ashok Kumar held a closed door meeting with STF and cyber cell officers at the police headquarters on Tuesday. In the directions issued to the STF officers, Kumar asked them to arrest as early as possible the nearly 50 criminals with more than Rs 5000 cash award each on their heads. Kumar said if needed, the prize money for their arrest be increased.

The ADG stressed that there are six active gangs of organised criminals and some of their members are behind the bars but those on bails are active. “The active members of these gangs must be identified and all efforts be made to quash their bails while action must be initiated against those who sponsored their bail bonds,” Kumar told STF SSP Riddhim Agrawal and other officers present in the meeting.

“We will also take a fresh look on activities of the drug mafia working in the state and sleeper cell members will be identified to stem the menace. We have decided upon periodically meeting between SHOs from the local police stations and the STF officers in order to develop a proper coordination between them. The review of STF and cyber police activities will be done by the STF SSP every month while the ADG land and order will follow it up in every three months,” Kumar added.