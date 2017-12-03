Suspecting infidelity, man hacks wife to death in Doon

A migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh who suspected his wife of having an illicit affair allegedly hacked her to death as she slept on Saturday on the outskirts of Dehradun.

Raj Kumar, from Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh, who fled after committing the crime in the morning, was arrested by the police later in afternoon.

Raj Kumar and his wife Kusumlata who was employed as a guard at a local college had been living in a rented accommodation in Selaqui, around 20 km from Dehradun for the past three months.

On Saturday morning, the couple’s landlord Jaipal Singh noticed something was amiss. When he walked up to their rented room, Singh saw the mutilated body of Kusumlata and blood all over the room.

He also a spotted a jittery Raj Kumar running away with blood stains on his clothes. The landlord then rushed to the Selaqui police outpost to report the crime, which created ripples in the region.

The police formed a team to nab the accused, which arrested the accused late around 3:30 pm from an agricultural field not far from where he was staying and booked him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on Sunday, which sent him to judicial custody.

“The accused kept on attacking his wife, who was sleeping at the time of the incident, till she became completely motionless. The nature of crime is absolutely heinous,” Dehradun superintendent of police (rural) Sarita Dobhal told HT.

“He confessed to having murdered his wife as he suspected her of having an illicit affair,” she said, adding that the police had also recovered the weapon allegedly used in the crime.

The couple has three children, who live with Raj Kumar’s family in Bijnore.

The murder is the latest in a series of similar crimes in Uttarakhand this year.

In April, another man from Dehradun had murdered his wife over suspicion of infidelity. He then dialed the police helpline to confess the crime.

Similarly, in October, a man in Vikasnagar area of the district had murdered his cousin, suspecting him of having an illicit affair with his wife and later hanged the body behind a container truck to make it look like a suicide.

In November, a man had killed his wife in Rishikesh by strangulating her after he suspected her of infidelity. He later walked up to the police station with the couple’s toddler daughter to confess the crime.