Suspended PCS Fonia sent to jail in NH 74 scam

The special investigating team (SIT) probing the multi-crore national highway 74 scam on Monday produced suspended provincial civil service (PCS) official BS Fonia before the court of chief judicial magistrate here.

Fonia, who was sub-divisional magistrate at Jaspur when the alleged scam took place, was among the eight people arrested on Sunday night from various locations.

Arrests have been made after collecting sufficient evidences by the SIT, said Sadanand Date, senior superintendent of police US Nagar. A manhunt has been intensified to nab key accused DP Singh, who was on the run, officials said.

Two former tehsildar Madan Mohan Palariya and Bhole Lal, stamp vendor Jeeshan, farmers Charan Singh and Om Prakash were among others arrested on Sunday.

The scam has snowballed into a major political controversy. It is alleged that some ₹300 crore were siphoned off in the name of compensation to the farmers.