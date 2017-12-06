Suspended zila panchayat chairperson to move High Court

Haridwar: Suspended zila panchayat chairperson of Haridwar, Savita Chaudhary has blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing their cards against her. She was suspended on Tuesday after government took cognizance of the report alleging her involvement in irregularities pertaining to distribution of shops in Jwalapur and Bhagwanpur.

In an investigation conducted by the district magistrate (DM) Deepak Rawat, Chaudhary was found involved in a financial scam of Rs 8 crore in distribution to 27 shops at Jwalapur and 18 shops at Bhagwanpur. These shops are constructed and auctioned by the zila panchayat.

The shops which were allocated at minimised premium rate were later sold in open market for Rs 20-25 lakh, through a broker, who was given free hand by zila panchayat chairperson for the commercial deals, claims the report.

Chaudhary, however, claims to take support of the judicial system. “I had taken charge of office on May 18, 2016 while allocation of the shops was done on May 16 and 17. So, I have no role or power to affect the allocation process despite being elected as chairperson then, but assumed office a day after. This is done to taint my position and malign my image for political advantage,” Chaudhary said who is the sister-in-law of ex Congress zila panchayat chairperson Chaudhary Rajendra Singh.

She complained of not being given time to submit her clearance on the blames.

Rawat, during the investigation, had called the broker as a prospective buyer, which led to busting of the irregularities in the shops scam, he said.

Refuting the allegations of Chaudhary, Rawat said, “To present her case, Chaudhary was served a notice on October 25 which gave her 15 days time to reply. She failed to submit her stance in the given period following which she was given extension of three more days. Yet, she failed.”

In absence of her reply, DM filed a report with the government, as a result of which, principal secretary Manisha Panwar ordered her suspension. She also handed over the investigation to commissioner Garhwal.

Former State Congress Committee vice president, Brahamswarup Brahamchari has threatened of mass protest against the tyrant working of BJP led state government which is falsely targeting Congress leaders, whether they are of panchayat, co-operative unions or committees.

In 2015, financial and administrative rights of Anjum Begum, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders were seized by government after Uttar Pradesh police seized Rs 1 crore cash from her car in Bareilly. Later, a committee was formed which essayed the chairperson role till the next panchayat elections in January 2016.

Prior to Anjum, BSP supported chairperson, Ramesho Devi Kashyap, was divested of financial and administrative rights on April 2008 and a committee was formed to carry out the panchayat body work by the then BJP led government on account of financial irregularities. Later, Nainital high court gave her relief and her rights were restored. First women zila panchayat chairperson, Brij Rani had a two year stint only as the house had passed a resolution for her removal and she was succeeded by Barkha Rani.