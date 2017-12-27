Take action if you have proof on sexual abuse: Cong to minister

The Congress has asked Uttarakkhand sports minister Arvind Pandey to take action against officials and coaches who, he alleged, sexually exploited girl sportspersons.

In a chat with a TV channel, Pandey claimed that he has evidence to back up charges of sexual exploitation by some sports department officials and coaches. He said he would “take very strict action” and “destroy such officials” who played havoc with girl sportspersons’ career.

“Pandey’s statement is very serious and shows that girl sportspersons are not safe,” said Dinesh Aggarwal, former sports minister in the Congress government. “Why does he not take action if he has evidence? He has created a fear psychosis in the minds of parents, and it needs to be removed by taking action now.”

He demanded that the chief minister take note of the statement and ensure action if the sports minister failed. The Women’s Commission has also asked the government to conduct a probe into the minister’s allegations.

Aggarwal said, “No such act had taken place during my tenure; I would have definitely taken action had such things brought to my notice.”

Pandey’s statement created a buzz in social media platforms, and sparked anger among people. Many asked the minister to “expose the whole truth of the matter.”

Sexual harassment charges had surfaced in the past. In 2000, women sportspersons had accused a Sports Authority of India (SAI) softball coach, posted in Dehradun, of sexual exploitation. He was later transferred out of Uttarakhand.

The Vollyball Federation chairman was also charged with sexual exploitation and overtures, but women sportspersons later took back the allegations after a compromise.

Pandey was not new to controversy. As the education minister, he kicked up a controversy by seeking reply on mathematics from a chemistry teacher during a surprise inspection to a government school in Dehradun. In a video that went viral on the social media, the minister could be heard asking the teacher what equals to minus plus minus. The perplexed teacher was heard telling the minister that she teaches chemistry.