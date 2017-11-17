Telangana ropes in Patanjali to set up food processing unit

Yoga guru Ramdev-led Patanjali group has inked a MoU with the Telangana government to set up a food processing unit in the state that was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, visited Patanjali headquarters in Haridwar earlier this week with a battery of officials to sign the MoU.

Earlier, Patanjali inked similar MoU with the Uttarakhand and Haryana governments.

Telangana officials gave presentation about availability of fruits and other raw stuff require for running the unit in the state during an hour long meeting with Ramdev and Patanjali’s managing director Balkrishna.

“MOU signed to establish a ‘food processing park’ by the Pathanjali group in Nizamabad. This unit will be of great value addition to the farmers & will aid in rural job creation (sic),” @RaoKavitha, MP from Nizamabad, wrote on her Twitter handle.

Over the years, Patanjali with a turnover of ₹10,000 crore has spread its footprints across India from Assam in northeast to Telangana in south.

“The MP (Kavitha) expressed her expectation from Patanjali to make fruits and vegetable of the Telangana region sustainable,” Balkrishna said.

Under the MoU, Patanjali will cooperate in five sectors - organic farming, herbs, branding and marketing of coarse cereals, establishment of Ayush villages in state and opening of a cow shelter (dairy facility). The company would make investments to the tune of ₹1000 crore.

From yoga to ayurvedic medicines, from noodles to beauty creams, Patanjali has forayed in almost every businesses.