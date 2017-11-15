Threatening calls from Nepal worry Kashipur traders

Threatening calls from cellphone numbers issued in Nepal to two traders within three days have left the business community of Kashipur wondering. Sources claimed, calls were made from Chandni, a suburban area located near the international border.

The traders have sought security from the police. Police, on the other hand, are finding it difficult to trace the callers as the calls have been made from Nepal.

Anoop Agarwal, rice miller of Manpur, received a call on his cellphone on November 10. The caller asked his whereabouts and threatened to kill him. Agarwal has lodged a complaint with the police. Deepak Verma, president of traders union also received a similar call from a Nepalese number on Monday evening. The caller said that he was paid Rs 20 lakh to kill him. Verma immediately informed the other traders and sought action from the police. Few days ago Bk Tiwari from Hempur of Kashipur had received similar call from the same number, but didn’t report to police.

A delegation of Kumaon Garhwal Chamber of Commerce and Industries has met additional superintendent of police (ASP) Jagdish Chandra, to press their demand for strict action against the caller who had threatened the rice miller Agarwal.

According to sources, calls have been made from Chandni, a suburban of Nepal closed to Khatima of US Nagar. Ironically, caller has made only four outgoing calls by the this Nepalese sim and no incoming call has been received.

“We have handed the case over to special operation group(SOG) to trace the caller. SOG will get in touch with the service provider company to trace the caller.”said Chandra. He denied to fact that the caller has been traced, as sources claimed. He has no such information as of now, he said.