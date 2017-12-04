To appease dissenting leaders, Uttarakhand BJP prepares to adjust some in boards, corporations

To tide over the simmering dissent over senior leaders being overlooked for cabinet berths or ‘minister-rank’ posts, the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand is learnt to have zeroed in on several names who will be assigned positions in government bodies.

Party insiders say top leadership had started with 28 names, including that of several legislators, before pruning it down to 16. These leaders are likely to be given minister rank posts in the government boards and corporations early next year.

When the party stormed into power earlier this year after the landslide victory in Assembly polls, senior leaders had started expecting positions both in the Cabinet and in the government bodies. The hopes were dashed when the party high command ‘adjusted’ several Congress rebels in the Cabinet, including (tourism minister) Satpal Maharaj, (forest minister) Harak Singh Rawat, (transport minister) Yashpal Arya, (agriculture minister) Subodh Uniyal, and (minister of state for women and child development) Rekha Arya.

Two cabinet berths are still lying vacant.

Of the 47 MLAs, there are several strong contenders, but accommodating all would be a tough task. Among those who are the frontrunners and are likely to be “accommodated” include former Speaker and Dehradun Cantt MLA Harbans Kapoor, Khatima MLA Harbhajan Singh Cheema, Vikasnagar MLA Munna Singh Chauhan, and Salt MLA Surendra Singh Jeena among others.

While a major organisational reshuffle is on the cards, there’s hope of distribution of some responsibilities too by 2018.

“As per the latest update, of about 28 senior party leaders and MLAs who were frontrunners, 16 have been shortlisted. These shortlisted leaders are likely to get responsibilities by next year,” a senior party leader told Hindustan Times requesting anonymity.

In fact, delay in this decision has also annoyed some leaders, say insiders. Last week, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had discussed this delay with party’s organisational heads including state president Ajay Bhatt. The party and the government is now waiting for state in-charge and national vice-president Shyam Jaju and national joint secretary Shiv Prakash, who are currently busy in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls, to get free.

“Both national leaders will be free in January and then a major reshuffle is going to happen,” a source said.

Bhatt, however, has denied any such claim. “The restructuring will happen in future and no such list has been prepared so far,” he said.