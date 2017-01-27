To get heard in poll season, leaders still rely on loudspeakers

Dehradun: Despite the election commission restricting use of loudspeaker for poll campaigning to low noise levels, political leaders in the hill state feel that it was a significant tool to convey a message easily to voters.

“Loudspeaker is a traditional medium of communicating. It has vast reach. Without disturbing anyone, the message is easily conveyed through it,” BJP spokesman Devendra Bhasin told HT. BJP candidate from Raipur seat Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’ said, “Loudspeakers help connect.”

Brijesh, who is campaigning for the Congress, said: “You can stop the loudspeaker if you are near schools and hospitals and can restart it.”

Noting disturbance to peace and tranquillity of public, the poll panel under Article 324 of the constitution allowed use of loudspeakers between 8 am till 7 pm. Permission to use loudspeakers shall be obtained from the state commission and violation beyond specified timings would be dealt seriously.

Loudspeaker operators said they were looking forward to brisk business. “We charge anything between ₹1,000-3,000 a day as rental for a loudspeaker,” said Pratap, a loudspeaker operator at Kanwali Road.

Sudeep Kumar, who provides loudspeaker and other accessories for parties, said, “Round the year, we manage with around 10 loudspeakers. But due to elections, I have ordered more from Delhi. Campaigning in Uttarakhand will run at least for another fortnight and this is the time to make healthy business in all districts.”