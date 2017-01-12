Tourists with advance booking to get ease of access into Mussoorie: Police

Tourists with advance booking will be given priority and ease of access into Mussoorie on weekends and days with snowfall, Dehradun police have ordered.

The order comes after tourists rushed to Mussoorie to witness snowfall, leading to road blockades, and forcing those with advance booking to return without enjoying the beauty of the queen of hills, thereby incurring losses to hotels in the hill station.

Dehradun police will allow only those who show proof of advance booking provided to them by hoteliers into Mussoorie.

Dehradun SSP Sweety Agarwal said police have asked hoteliers to provide “stickers or identification documents” to those who book in advance, so that they can be segregated from others, including locals.

“It becomes difficult especially on weekends and snowfalls resulting in chaos between Dehradun and Mussoorie,” Agarwal said.

The issue has also been discussed with villages on the way to Mussoorie (ahead of Kuthal Gate) to put in place a mechanism to identify locals so that they could be allowed to pass through in such situations, the SSP said.

The police decision will be applicable only for the special occasions that lead to sudden rush of tourists to Mussoorie, although hoteliers wanted the decision to be made permanent in the hill station and other tourist spots with limited space and resources.

“A large number of tourists, with advance booking, had to return on January 7 due to snowfall that caused more than 10 kilometer-long traffic jam down Mussoorie, owing to false information provided to them that hotels were full even when that was not true,” said Sanjeev Assocation president Saanjiv Sahani.

