Traffic management to now be a ‘performance criteria’ for cops in Uttarakhand

Often find yourself stuck in traffic jams? You may find police manning roads even more vigorously from now on as the Uttarakhand police has made traffic management a performance criteria for annual appraisal of its personnel.

Efforts of police officials for managing smooth traffic flow in their respective areas will now be duly recorded in their annual confidential report (ACR - an appraisal system to assess performance of government employees) from this fiscal onwards.

“Till now, traffic was a (relatively) low priority area and points like crime control, law and order used to find prominence in the ACR,” Ashok Kumar, additional director general of police (ADG) law and order, told HT.

“From now on, we’ll also make a mention about their efforts on traffic management. It will be one of the performance criteria from now on - right from the rank of the chowki incharge to senior superintendent of police (SSP).”

“Adverse entry will be made in the ACR if cops fail to sustain smooth traffic flow in their areas, while their efforts will be duly acknowledged in the ACR if they perform well on this front or take some innovative measures for streamlining traffic control,” Kumar said.

A section of cops, however, expressed reservations over the move, fearing that it may lead to “one-sided action” in some cases where circumstances were beyond their control.

“Multiple agencies are involved in ensuring upkeep of roads, so it may not be fair to single us (cops) out when it comes to fixing responsibility for traffic congestion,” a Dehradun police station in-charge, who did not wish to be named, told HT.

“Other departments (like public works, water supply, irrigation and civic body) responsible for ensuring road conditions conducive for traffic flow should also be made accountable by the government.”

Prior to this, the Uttarakhand government had for the first time linked officials’ efforts towards achieving cleanliness targets with their annual appraisal process.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had made this announcement after Uttarakhand finished poorly in the Swachh Survekshan survey conducted across the country in May. None of the hill state’s seven participating cities could make it to even the top 200 among 434 cities.