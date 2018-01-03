Traffic snarls: Minister moots new parking lot for parents of school kids at Parade Ground

DEHRADUN: School education minister Arvind Pandey wants to find a long-lasting solution to end traffic snarls in and around Doon schools before the start of a new academic session.

Recommending a special parking lot at the Parade Ground, around which some of the noted private schools are established, the minister has asked chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and director general of police Anil Raturi to ensure parking facilities for the parents of school kids.

At a conference in the state capital on Wednesday, the minister suggested four ideas that could be implemented to ensure traffic-free roads during afternoon hours, when the schools close for the day. One key point is providing a parking space at the Parade Ground.

“I have suggested creating a free parking for parents at the Parade Ground so that vehicles could be parked there and the parents could go and pick up their kids. This will ensure some relief to traffic pressure on EC Road, Rajpur Road, Lansdowne Chowk and other nearby areas,” Pandey told reporters here.

There are over 2,00 private schools in Dehradun of which over 50 schools have an average strength of 4,000 children. Most of these schools are situated either at residential areas or at main roads.

Situated adjoining the police headquarters and the Uttarakhand secretariat, St Joseph’s Academy poses a challenge to the police as traffic congestion is a permanent feature there. Parents park cars on the main road thereby slowing down traffic. In the afternoon, the police have made a temporary arrangement of making the route one way but it had lead to traffic jams in nearby roads.

Convent of Jesus and Mary, which is also situated close to the Parade Ground, presents similar problems to the parents and the police. Both locals and parents park cars on the main road

Pandey suggested in-house parking by schools, strict school transportation and change in afternoon timings for keeping a check on the near unruly situation on the city roads. “A lot of exercise is needed to accomplish the first three models as schools neither have space to provide parking nor have their full-fledged system of running school buses so that every child can avail its benefit,” he said..

The timings could be altered but a mere difference of 15 minutes might not help. In this regard, the minister has asked Singh and Raturi to meet the school managements to find a solution.